Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,422 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.82. 4,023,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,337. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $165.68 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/utah-retirement-systems-grows-stake-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.