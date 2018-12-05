UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 65 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.34% of UTStarcom worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 103,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,880. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.31.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. UTStarcom had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

