Vale SA (VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,240,879 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 65,917,436 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,838,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vale SA (VALE) Short Interest Update” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/vale-sa-vale-short-interest-update.html.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.