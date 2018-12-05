ValueChain Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (VLC)

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, ValueChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ValueChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ValueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ValueChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.02380132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00164420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00188073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.10166576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About ValueChain

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ValueChain is valuechain.biz.

ValueChain Token Trading

ValueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ValueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ValueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ValueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ValueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.