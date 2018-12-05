ValuEngine Downgrades Fastenal (FAST) to Hold

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAST. Longbow Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,947.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,074,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal by 39,030.3% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,396,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,281,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,347,000 after purchasing an additional 938,217 shares in the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.