ValuEngine Lowers Navistar International (NAV) to Sell

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Navistar International in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE NAV opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,525,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

