ValuEngine Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to “Strong-Buy”

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

ASND stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 38,569.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $11,653,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 92,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $6,240,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

