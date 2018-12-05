ValuEngine Upgrades NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY) to “Hold”

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NDGPY opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

Get NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR alerts:

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

See Also: Market Capitalization

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.