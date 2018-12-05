ValuEngine Upgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to “Buy”

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $210,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.