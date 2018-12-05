Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) received a $36.00 price target from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,681,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,048,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 328,291.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

