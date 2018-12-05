VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,340,819 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 48,595,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,699,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 221,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 26,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

