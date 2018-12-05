Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd accounts for 3.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Holdings Increased by Brickley Wealth Management” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/vanguard-emerging-markets-stock-index-fd-vwo-holdings-increased-by-brickley-wealth-management.html.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.