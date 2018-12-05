Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,561 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $144,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 258,536 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 176.6% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 219,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 310.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 125,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

