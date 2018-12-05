Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $84.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

