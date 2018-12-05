Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Position Raised by WEALTHFRONT Corp

WEALTHFRONT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,597. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

