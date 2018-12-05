Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Stake Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 94.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

