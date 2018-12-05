Vera Bradley (VRA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $389.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $152,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $527,455.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,314 shares of company stock worth $18,529,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 294.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

