Versapay (VPY) PT Set at C$2.00 by Eight Capital

Versapay (CVE:VPY) has been given a C$2.00 target price by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VPY. Raymond James set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Versapay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Versapay from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

CVE:VPY opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.37. Versapay has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.74.

In other Versapay news, insider Craig James O’neill purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

