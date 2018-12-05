Version (V) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Version has a market capitalization of $63,536.00 and $22.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Version has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Version coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000382 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 535,410,316 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

