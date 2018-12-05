Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Braemar Shipping Services (BMS) Share Price

Media headlines about Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Braemar Shipping Services earned a news impact score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON BMS opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Braemar Shipping Services has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.75 ($4.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

In related news, insider Jürgen Breuer purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £23,381 ($30,551.42).

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and forward freight agreement projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

