VHCP Management III LLC Purchases Shares of 1,159,789 Obseva SA (OBSV)

VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,159,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,000. Obseva comprises about 15.8% of VHCP Management III LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VHCP Management III LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Obseva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Obseva by 191.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Obseva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Obseva during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price target on Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush set a $34.00 price target on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Obseva from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

OBSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,558. Obseva SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $509.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Obseva SA will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obseva Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

