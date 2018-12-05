ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 66.7% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 100.0% during the second quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In related news, insider David Louis Ryan sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $187,654.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $2,004,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,372 shares of company stock valued at $10,968,466 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 0.77. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

