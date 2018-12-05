Vical Incorporated (VICL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vical an industry rank of 65 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Vical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

VICL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 16,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,810. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Vical has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.92.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vical had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 300.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vical will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vical in the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vical by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vical by 47.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vical by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vical in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

