VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Shares Bought by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,800 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,561,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,255,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726,335 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,587 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,302,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,930 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

VICI opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

