Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Victory Capital stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $829.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 433,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 103,374 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

