Victrex plc (VCT) Increases Dividend to GBX 128.82 Per Share

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 128.82 ($1.68) per share on Friday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Victrex stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,308 ($30.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

Get Victrex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,560.45 ($33.46).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/victrex-plc-vct-increases-dividend-to-gbx-128-82-per-share.html.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.