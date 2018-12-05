Viewray (VRAY) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) were down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 871,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,112,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

The company has a market cap of $642.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viewray news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 60,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 25,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Viewray by 1,100.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

