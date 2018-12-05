Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,142 Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,070,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 151,680 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 465,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 416,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMA opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $121.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Santander lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

