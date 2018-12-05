Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,166 Aon PLC (AON)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,780,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in AON by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 106,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in AON by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 252,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,860,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

