Visteon (VC) Stock Price Down 6%

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $73.69. Approximately 504,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 504,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.95 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $151,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $151,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $691,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,698,000 after buying an additional 1,351,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,071,000 after purchasing an additional 449,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,209,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 340,608 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 103,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 773,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

