Visteon (VC) Trading Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) shares were up 6.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.39. Approximately 717,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 504,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

Specifically, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $151,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $691,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Visteon by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Visteon by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

