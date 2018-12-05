Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) will report sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 million. Viveve Medical reported sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 million to $18.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.45 million, with estimates ranging from $21.28 million to $24.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viveve Medical.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 838.28% and a negative net margin of 243.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 428,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

VIVE opened at $2.13 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.34.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

