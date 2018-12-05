Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $542.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,628,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

