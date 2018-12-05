Vulcan Materials (VMC) Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC stock opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

