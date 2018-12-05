W W Grainger (GWW) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $300.32 and last traded at $300.60. Approximately 697,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 805,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.19.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

