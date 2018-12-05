W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,938.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of W W Grainger worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

W W Grainger stock opened at $300.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $220.32 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

