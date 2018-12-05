W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of W W Grainger worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

W W Grainger stock opened at $300.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $220.32 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.