Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,918,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,964,498,000 after purchasing an additional 242,074 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,691,000 after purchasing an additional 323,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,423,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $289.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Judith J. Mckenna sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $1,166,410.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,686.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $394,346.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,407,062 shares of company stock worth $1,090,808,841. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

