Waste Connections (WCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $94.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TD Securities set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,784,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

