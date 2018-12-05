WEALTHFRONT Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

WEALTHFRONT Corp lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,332 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of WEALTHFRONT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WEALTHFRONT Corp owned about 0.91% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $89,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 420.6% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $151,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,445. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.2306 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

