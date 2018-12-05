WEALTHFRONT Corp Has $941.91 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,091,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,785 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.2% of WEALTHFRONT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WEALTHFRONT Corp owned approximately 5.52% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $941,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,984,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,427,000 after buying an additional 5,263,071 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,459,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,462,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,880 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,054,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. 6,424,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,188. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/wealthfront-corp-has-941-91-million-holdings-in-schwab-international-equity-etf-schf.html.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.