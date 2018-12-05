WEALTHFRONT Corp Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

WEALTHFRONT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,931,000 after acquiring an additional 142,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,636. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/wealthfront-corp-increases-position-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.