Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 7,676 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

