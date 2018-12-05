Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 10,759 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 222,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

