Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.79 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/wealthsource-partners-llc-sells-1863-shares-of-vanguard-value-etf-vtv.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.