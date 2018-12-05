Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 165.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 12,124,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,894,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

