Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,563,000 after buying an additional 43,196 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 306,844 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 95,855 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/wedbush-securities-inc-increases-holdings-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.