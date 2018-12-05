Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Unifi worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $264,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 43,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,872.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 310,322 shares of company stock worth $8,312,133 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 98,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,131. The stock has a market cap of $510.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $181.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

