Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in United Community Financial Corp (UCFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,202 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.48% of United Community Financial worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Financial by 610.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 61,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Community Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

UCFC traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 97,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,137. United Community Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.48.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

