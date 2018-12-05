Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.
Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Weingarten Realty Investors has a payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.
WRI stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $33.83.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 80.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
